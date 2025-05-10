Taiwan wins 6 gold medals at Paris invention competition

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Paris, May 10 (CNA) Innovations from Taiwan have won six gold medals at the 124th edition of the Concours Lépine, an annual invention competition held in Paris.

The six Taiwanese gold medalists stood out among 250 competitors at the award ceremony on Friday night, with jury president René Lavergne praising them for embodying the spirit of the century-old event.

"Taiwan really shows the spirit of the Concours Lépine. These are the inventions we are looking for -- something creative, voluntary, and contributing to society," Lavergne said.

A total of 35 Taiwan-based companies showcased 61 patented inventions at the event, making Taiwan the largest foreign delegation.

Among the featured inventions were a red fluorescent protein extracted from indigenous algae for use in cell observation and precision medicine, a biomimetic waterproof car coating inspired by the lotus leaf effect, and a multifunctional emergency survival kit.

The booth showcasing a biomimetic waterproof car coating inspired by the lotus leaf effect. CNA photo May 10, 2025

Tseng Ming-kuo (曾明國), executive officer of Luxwell -- a sports and fitness equipment manufacturer that has participated in the event five times -- told CNA that only new inventions are eligible for entry, and awards are reserved for those that contribute meaningfully to human society.

He said Taiwan's entries reflected the country's strong foundation in industries such as semiconductors, electronics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Meanwhile, Hsu Chieh (徐捷), head of the Taiwanese delegation, told CNA that branding and health care were the two major trends of the 2025 edition.

As the U.S.-China trade war intensifies, contract manufacturing -- with its razor-thin profit margins -- is likely to fade, Hsu said. Companies that excel in branding are more likely to thrive, he added.

He also commented on the growing interest in automated and AI-assisted products, especially as both Taiwan and France face aging populations and declining birth rates.

"The public is curious to see how these products can help the elderly live better lives," he said.

Only gold medals were awarded at Friday's ceremony. Silver and bronze medals will be announced on Saturday.

Established in 1901, the Concours Lépine is the world's oldest invention competition. It is held alongside the Foire de Paris at Porte de Versailles and runs from April 30 to May 11.

As of Friday, the event had attracted more than 500,000 visitors, according to organizers.