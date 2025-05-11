To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 11 (CNA) Taiwanese Olympic badminton men's doubles gold medalist Wang Chi-lin (王齊麟) and his new partner Chiu Hsiang-chieh (邱相榤) clinched the men's doubles title at the Yonex Taipei Open 2025 on Sunday, becoming the second Taiwanese team to win a title that day.

Ranked 19th in the world, the Taiwanese duo defeated Kang Minhyuk and Ki Dongju of South Korea 21-18, 21-15 in a pulsating 43-minute final to clinch their first doubles title after teaming up last year.

Wang, the men's doubles gold medalist at the 2020 and 2024 Olympics, partnered with Chiu last August after the retirement of his teammate Lee Yang (李洋).

Wang and Chiu won all five of their matches at the tournament in straight games.

The last time Wang claimed a Taipei Open men's doubles title was in 2018 when he paired up with his older teammate Chen Hung-lin (陳宏麟).

Taiwanese Olympic badminton men's doubles gold medalist Wang Chi-lin (right) and his new partner Chiu Hsiang-chieh (left) showcase their men's doubles title won at the Taipei Open on Sunday, becoming the first local women's team to win the tournament in 17 years. CNA photo May 11, 2025

"Now it's my turn to set up the plays and lead the younger player," Wang said. "This role change makes me feel pretty good."

Wang emphasized that the best performance for him and his new partner this year had been reaching the round of 16.

"Winning the championship at home this time really boosted our confidence. Actually, we started to improve two weeks ago at the BWF Sudirman Cup. We just didn't expect to go all the way and win the title."

For his part, Chiu said that pairing with Wang was not stressful but motivating.

"The pressure does not come from Wang's past achievements, but rather from the desire to continuously improve myself in order to keep up," Chiu added.

Wang and Chiu's win came after Taiwanese women's doubles pair Hsieh Pei-shan (謝沛珊) and Hung En-tzu (洪恩慈) clinched the title with a 21-14, 21-15 win over Mizuki Otake and Miyu Takahashi of Japan, also in 43 minutes.

Taiwanese badminton players Hsieh Pei-shan (right) and Hung En-tzu (left) showcase their women's doubles title won at the Taipei Open on Sunday, becoming the first local women's team to win the tournament in 17 years. CNA photo May 11, 2025

The victory made Hsieh and Hung, the top seeds at the tournament, the first Taiwanese women's team to win the event in 17 years.

Later Sunday, Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen (周天成) lost to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew (駱建佑) 14-21, 21-15, 20-22 in the men's singles final.

Chou, 35, has won the Taipei Open title four times in his career, with the most recent victory in 2022.

The total prize money at the Super 300 tournament on the HSBC BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Tour is US$240,000.