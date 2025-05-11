Kuo Hsing-chun wins 2 bronzes at Asian Weightlifting Championships

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 11 (CNA) Taiwanese athlete Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) secured two bronze medals in the women's 59 kg division at the 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jiangshan, China's Zhejiang Province, on Sunday.

Kuo lifted 95 kg in the snatch

and 125 kg in the clean and jerk, achieving a total of 220 kg to win bronze in both the clean and jerk and the total.

In the snatch, while successfully lifting 95 kg on her first attempt, Kuo failed in the second and third lifts at 98 kg. As a result, she finished in fifth place in the category.

In the clean and jerk, she successfully lifted 120 kg on her first attempt but failed her second lift at 125 kg. She then successfully lifted the 125 kg on her third lift to clinch the bronze medal in the clean and jerk, which also secured her another bronze for her total lift.

Kuo, 31, was the oldest athlete among eight competing in the women's 59 kg division.

"Kuo is competing while still recovering from injury, which is about 80 percent healed," coach Lin Ching-nung (林敬能) told CNA.

Lin said Kuo is treating this tournament as training, with her main goals set for the World Weightlifting Championships at the end of this year and the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, next year.

This was Kuo's first appearance in an international competition after she won the bronze medal in the women's 59 kg weight class at the Paris Olympics last August.