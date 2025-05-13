Taiwan to receive 42 more M1A2T tanks by 2nd quarter: MND

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 13 (CNA) Taiwan's military will receive a second batch of 42 M1A2T tanks by the second quarter of 2025, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) has confirmed.

In a recent report delivered to the Legislative Yuan, the MND said it expects to take delivery of 42 M1A2T tanks in the second quarter and another 28 by the first quarter of 2026.

The U.S. State Department approved Taiwan's request to purchase 108 M1A2T tanks and related equipment in 2019, and Taiwan received the first batch of 38 tanks in December 2024.

According to the MND, the production and delivery of the tanks are proceeding as scheduled, and liaison officers stationed in the U.S. have been visiting the production facility every two months to monitor progress and ensure deliveries stay on track, the MND said.

The training of personnel to operate and maintain the tanks has already begun, and a combat readiness evaluation is scheduled for the second half of this year, the MND said.

Additional training exercises to integrate the tanks into operational plans will be conducted at the bases where the tanks are stationed, and the vehicles will be ready for deployment once they have passed required evaluations, the MND said.