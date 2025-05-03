Aquarid meteor shower viewing period begins: Astronomical museum
05/03/2025 04:16 PM
Taipei, May 3 (CNA) The Aquarid meteor shower is now visible in the eastern sky from midnight until dawn over the coming days, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said Saturday.
The shower is expected to peak early Tuesday morning before dawn, with up to 50 meteors visible per hour, the museum said.
The museum said the moon will be in its first quarter and set before the meteor shower begins, offering good viewing conditions with little interference from moonlight.
The meteors are fast-moving and often leave persistent trails that linger for seconds after they pass, the museum said.
