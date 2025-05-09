2 Taiwan-made spirits win big at U.S. competition

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Los Angeles, May 8 (CNA) Two spirits produced by a Taiwanese distillery using Taiwan-grown rice received unanimous recognition at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the largest event of its kind in North America.

The spirits produced by Heng Chi Distillery earned Double Gold -- an honor awarded to entries that receive top marks from all judges -- at the mid-April event. The results of the competition, organized by The Tasting Alliance, were made public on Thursday.

"If we want [our products] to be recognized internationally, we must produce high-value spirits," Lo I-neng (羅已能), a Heng Chi representative, told CNA on Thursday.

The award-winning products were Shoufeng Voyage 3, made with rice from Shoufeng Township in Hualien County, and Pocael 194 Rice Spirit, made with rice from the Hsinchu area.

Lo said that the rice from Shoufeng was a variety introduced from Japan during Taiwan's Japanese colonial period, and that Hsinchu rice has long been praised for its high quality as a food staple.

The success of the drink made with Hsinchu rice "proves that even rice not specifically cultivated for alcohol production can earn international recognition," Lo said, adding that many other Taiwanese rice varieties could have similar potential.

"Taiwan's land and its rice could gain global visibility with the right craftsmanship," Lo said, adding that this could open more opportunities for Taiwanese farmers and others in the agricultural industry.

While sake is the most familiar rice-based drink, Lo said Taiwan's climate isn't ideal for brewing it. Instead, distilling locally grown rice into base spirits offers more possibilities.

In addition to the two Double Golds, Heng Chi Distillery also won three golds, five silvers, and three bronzes -- its best-ever result at the annual competition.