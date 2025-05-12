World Vision Taiwan latest '30-hour famine' to focus on children

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 12 (CNA) The latest "30 Hour Famine" launched by World Vision Taiwan online on Monday will be focused on advocating for underprivileged children in Taiwan, the nongovernmental organization said at press event on the campaign's opening day.

The 36th edition of the annual event is aimed specifically at bringing attention to the plight of underprivileged children, such as victims of earthquake-affected locations, who are living in less than satisfactory conditions, World Vision said at Monday's event.

World Vision Taiwan President Lee Shao-lin (李紹齡) spoke of the devastating magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit Hualien County on April 3, 2024, saying it was one of the most calamitous quakes experienced by Taiwan in the last 25 years.

After the seismic event occurred, Lee said her organization initiated a three-year program aimed at supporting children affected by it, and she implored members of the public to respond to her organization's humanitarian efforts.

She urged people to donate to programs that help build children's centers that provide physical and emotional support for such youths.

A key part of that campaign is World Vision's most recognizable charity campaign known as the "30 Hour Famine," whereby participants register online, donate money and fast for 30-40 hours.

Prior to COVID-19, 30 Hour Famine activities were mostly held in gatherings where people fasted together, but the campaign has moved online since.

The fasting experience of the program was designed to simulate the hardships faced by the underprivileged communities that participants are donating to, which in the case of the 36th Taiwan event, would be to replicate what young victims of the Hualien quake have endured.

Award-winning Taiwanese actress-director Sylvia Chang (張艾嘉), a lifelong World Vision volunteer who has participated in several 30 Hour Famine events, attended the event Monday as one of two celebrity spokeswomen alongside Taiwanese actress Annie Chen (陳庭妮).

Chang shared her experience visiting a Hualien family last month where a father suffering gout and a mother with disabilities have to support their child, who has speech and language impairments, inside a home that suffered damage during the 2024 quake.

The veteran actress said as someone who has witnessed first-hand the efforts of social workers on the frontlines, their endeavors should be appreciated and supported with long-term commitments.