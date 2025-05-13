U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
05/13/2025 10:20 AM
Taipei, May 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$30.320 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.004 from the previous close.
