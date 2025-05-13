Taiwan shares close up 0.95%
05/13/2025 01:49 PM
Taipei, May 13 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 200.60 points, or 0.95 percent, at 21,330.14 Tuesday on turnover of NT$390.507 billion (US$12.84 billion).
