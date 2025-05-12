2 holders of Chinese ID cards found in Taiwan's public service: MAC

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 12 (CNA) Two public servants were identified as holders of Chinese ID cards, while 75 were found to have residence certificates issued by China, during the first phase of an investigation, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said Monday.

So far, the investigation has checked the status of approximately 370,000 military personnel, civil servants and public-school teachers, MAC head Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said.

The investigation is being carried out in stages, starting with those categories of government workers, Chiu told reporters prior to a legislative committee hearing.

Of the approximately 370,000 workers investigated, only two were found to have Chinese ID cards, Chiu said, adding that the first phase of the investigation concluded at the end of April.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council head Chiu Chui-cheng. CNA file photo

Another 75 government employees in the three categories were found to be holding Chinese residence certificates, he said.

Since then, the Taiwan government has helped the 77 people revoke their Chinese documentation, Chiu said, adding that 99.87 percent of the 370,000 workers investigated have signed an affidavit declaring that they do not hold any form of Chinese identification.

Active military personnel, civil servants and public-school teachers in Taiwan are prohibited from applying for household registration in China, Chinese ID cards, permanent residence permits, or residence permits, the MAC said in a previous statement.

Those who violate the regulations risk losing their household registration and citizenship in Taiwan, the MAC said, citing Taiwan's laws.