03/20/2024 10:33 AM
Taipei, March 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: KMT lawmakers plan Taiping Island visit: "Tsai Ing-wen doesn't want to do so, but we will."

@China Times: Control Yuan votes not to impeach former Cabinet spokesman Chen Tsung-yen over sex, influence-peddling allegations

@Liberty Times: 77% of American people have favorable view of Taiwan: Gallup poll

@Economic Daily News: Nvidia unveils robots as secret weapons

@Commercial Times: Eight tech giants covet Nvidia's super AI chip GB200

@Taipei Times: European MPs challenge M503 change

