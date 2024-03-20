Taiwan headline news
03/20/2024 10:33 AM
Taipei, March 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: KMT lawmakers plan Taiping Island visit: "Tsai Ing-wen doesn't want to do so, but we will."
@China Times: Control Yuan votes not to impeach former Cabinet spokesman Chen Tsung-yen over sex, influence-peddling allegations
@Liberty Times: 77% of American people have favorable view of Taiwan: Gallup poll
@Economic Daily News: Nvidia unveils robots as secret weapons
@Commercial Times: Eight tech giants covet Nvidia's super AI chip GB200
@Taipei Times: European MPs challenge M503 change
