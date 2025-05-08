Focus Taiwan App
Taiwanese women clinch archery World Cup bronze in team recurve in Shanghai

05/08/2025 08:54 PM
Paris Olympian Li Tsai-chi (second left), Kuo Tzu-ying (second right), and Shih Meng-chun (center) pose with their coaches on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Chinese Taipei Archery Association
Taipei, May 8 (CNA) Taiwan's women's recurve team secured third place at the 2025 Archery World Cup in Shanghai on Thursday.

The trio defeated Mexico 5-1 in the bronze-medal match, rebounding from a semifinal loss to South Korea.

The team's podium finish marked a remarkable turnaround from their 12th-place showing in the qualification round on Wednesday, when Paris Olympian Li Tsai-chi (李彩綺), Kuo Tzu-ying (郭紫穎), and Shih Meng-chun (施孟君) combined for 1,900 points.

It also represented Taiwan's second consecutive bronze in the same event on this year's World Cup circuit, following a third-place finish in Florida in April.

However, none of the team members from the two events overlapped.

Asked about the roster changes, national head coach Liao Chien-nan (廖健男) -- who took over the role in February 2025 -- said he hoped younger archers could learn from more experienced teammates, adding that involvement in tournaments this year will not determine spots for major competitions.

(By Chen Jung-chen and Chao Yen-hsiang)

Enditem/AW

