Heavy rain forecast for western Taiwan Saturday

Taipei, May 10 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Saturday morning issued heavy rain or extremely heavy rain advisories for the western half of Taiwan, which will stay in effect until nighttime.

Extremely heavy rain advisories were issued for Taoyuan, Taichung, Hsinchu County, Changhua County and Chiayi County, warning of accumulated rainfall exceeding 200 millimeters (mm) in 24 hours, or rainfall exceeding 100 mm within three hours.

Heavy rain warnings, meaning accumulated rainfall exceeding 80 millimeters in 24 hours, or rainfall that exceeds 40 millimeters within one hour, were issued for Taipei, New Taipei, Tainan, and Kaohsiung municipalities, Keelung, Hsinchu and Chiayi cities, and Yilan, Miaoli, Nantou, Yunlin and Pingtung counties, according to the CWA.

On Saturday morning, flash flood alerts were issued for residents located in areas in Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Taichung and Hsinchu County, advising them to be careful when engaging in activities near rivers and streams.

The rain will also bring down temperatures, especially in the northern half of the island, with daytime highs at 24-26 degrees Celsius and nighttime lows dropping to 19-21 degrees, the CWA said.

In southern parts of the country, the temperature will range between 24-29 degrees throughout the day, according to the CWA.

Sporadic showers or thundershowers are also forecast on the outlying islands, with temperatures between 23-27 degrees predicted for Penghu, 21-26 degrees for Kinmen and 21-24 degrees for Matsu.

The CWA has also issued strong wind advisories for coastal regions stretching from Taoyuan to Changhua, the Hengchun Peninsula in southern Pingtung, and outlying Penghu County, Green Island and Orchid Island.

These regions may experience strong winds reaching 39 kilometers per hour (km/h) or gusts reaching 62 km/h, the CWA warned.

Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), an adjunct associate professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at National Central University, forecast that the rainy weather will persist through the weekend.

He said skies will turn cloudy on Monday after the rains cease, then gradually clear up with sunny weather expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will also rise, reaching up to around 35 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment said that the air quality in Matsu islands on Saturday flashed an "orange alert," which is unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or heart conditions.

Penghu and Kinmen may also experience "orange alert" air quality throughout the day, the ministry added.