Taiwan's China Airlines, Boeing ink deal for 14 777X jets

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 9 (CNA) China Airlines (CAL), one of Taiwan's major carriers, has signed a deal with Boeing to purchase at least 14 777X jets, marking a strategic move to boost its competitiveness under new leadership.

The contract covers 10 777-9 passenger jetliners and four 777-8F freighters, along with purchase options for nine additional aircraft, CAL announced at a signing ceremony held Thursday at Taoyuan International Airport.

Brad McMullen, Boeing's senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing, noted that the deal makes CAL the first Taiwan-based airline to order aircraft from the 777X series, building on a partnership of nearly 60 years between the two companies.

CAL is expected to receive its first 777X aircraft in 2030, the company said.

The 777-9 jets will serve long-haul routes connecting Taiwan with North America and Europe, including destinations such as Los Angeles and Frankfurt.

Each aircraft will feature 426 seats across three classes -- premium business class, premium economy class, and economy class -- with a higher proportion of premium business seats compared to the airline's other aircraft, according to CAL Chairman Kao Shing-hwang (高星潢).

Meanwhile, the 777-8F freighters will join CAL's current fleet of 10 777Fs to enhance its cargo services, which sustained the company during the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2023 when passenger traffic plummeted.

The addition of the 777-8F aircraft will provide greater operational flexibility, as they share the same cargo-hold configuration as the 777F, CAL said.

The signing was one of CAL's first major initiatives since Kao officially took over as its chairperson in March, following the death of his predecessor Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) in mid-January.

The announcement also comes on the heels of strong financial results in 2024.

CAL reported revenue of NT$203.8 billion and net profit of NT$14.38 billion in 2024, both record highs since the airline's founding in 1959.

In a recent interview with Business Today, Kao noted that CAL currently operates only about half as many long-haul flights as EVA Air, its main competitor in Taiwan.

As a result, CAL does not yet offer service between Taiwan and Washington, D.C., and operates only two daily flights between Taiwan and Los Angeles, compared to EVA Air's three.

According to the local business weekly, CAL has also ordered 10 passenger jets from Airbus and expects to receive the first of its 24 Boeing 787s on order later this year, as it phases out its Airbus A330 fleet.