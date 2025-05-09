TSMC reports record monthly revenue in April

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 9 (CNA) Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) on Friday reported consolidated sales for April of NT$349.567 billion (US$11.593 billion), the highest for a single month in the company's history.

The sales figure, which was up 22.2 percent from March and 48.1 percent from April 2024, beat the previous high for monthly sales of NT$314.24 billion set in October 2024.

For the first four months of the year, TSMC had consolidated revenues of NT$1.189 trillion, a 43.5 percent increase from the same period in 2024, TSMC reported.

Previously, TSMC said high demand for its advanced 3 nanometer (nm) and 5 nm processes would be the main drivers of growth in the second quarter.

It predicted Q2 revenue to range between US$28.4 billion to US$29.2 billion, with the midpoint representing 13 percent seasonal growth.

TSMC may face some foreign exchange losses, however, having assumed that the U.S. dollar would trade at NT$32.5.

Instead, the local currency has appreciated sharply against the U.S. dollar, trading at NT$30.311 against the greenback at the close of trading Friday, which will likely bring down TSMC's revenue and gross margin in the second quarter in Taiwan dollar terms.

As for the impact of America's on-again, off-again tariff policies on the company, TSMC stated previously that they pose uncertainty and risks.

But it said it had yet to see customers change their behavior and was therefore maintaining its forecast for sales growth for 2025 as a whole at about 24-26 percent for the time being.