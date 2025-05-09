Taiwan congratulates Leo XIV on being elected new pope

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 9 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) has congratulated Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost on being elected as the new leader of the Catholic Church, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, Lai instructed the Republic of China's (Taiwan) embassy in the Vatican to present Taiwan's congratulatory messages to Prevost, now known as Pope Leo XIV, shortly after the papal conclave concluded.

The president expressed his sincere congratulations to Pope Leo XIV, noting that Taiwan looked forward to collaborating with the Vatican to advance peace, justice, religious freedom, unity and human dignity, the statement said.

The ROC and the Vatican have enjoyed close diplomatic ties for 83 years, MOFA said, adding that the country would continue promoting bilateral relations.

Pope Leo XIV, 69, is the first pope from the United States.

Speaking with CNA before concluding his nearly one decade of services as Taiwanese ambassador to the Holy See, Matthew Lee (李世明) said he believed relations between Taiwan and the Vatican would continue to grow.

Lee recounted his brief encounter with Pope Leo XIV in September 2023, when the latter was just elevated to cardinal, saying it left a strong impression on him because the pontiff had "a clear understanding of the differences between democratic Taiwan and communist China."

Lee has been succeeded by Ambassador Anthony Ho (賀忠義).