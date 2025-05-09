Taiwanese architecture exhibition opens in Venice

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Venice, May 9 (CNA) An architecture exhibition organized by the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts opened Thursday in Venice as an associate event of the 19th International Architecture Exhibition -- La Biennale di Venezia.

At the exhibition's opening ceremony, curator Hsueh Cheng-luen (薛丞倫) said "NON-Belief: Taiwan Intelligens of Precarity" showcases 17 projects that explore Taiwan's resilience in the face of uncertainty.

"NON-belief" reflects the openness, resilience and creativity that Taiwan has developed in response to its complex history, natural challenges and unique geopolitical position, Deputy Minister of Culture Lee Ching-hwi (李靜慧) said in her speech.

The centerpiece of the exhibition is an installation called "TECH island," which shows looping images of Taiwan's landscape on electronic screens. Beneath the screens, layers of honeycomb wrapping paper are cut to resemble Taiwan's topography.

Organizers said the exhibit aims to highlight the environmental impact of technological development.

Vincent Y.C. Tsai (蔡允中), Taiwan's representative to Italy, said Taiwan's diplomatic isolation makes cultural collaboration one of its freest and most effective ways to engage with the world.

He added that the Biennale di Venezia is one of Italy's most significant cultural events in which the representative office takes part.

The exhibition runs from May 10 to Nov. 23.