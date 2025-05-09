U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
05/09/2025 04:13 PM
Taipei, May 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.005 to close at NT$30.308.
Turnover totaled US$1.71 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$30.360, and moved a low of NT$30.254 before the close.
