U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, May 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.005 to close at NT$30.308.

Turnover totaled US$1.71 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$30.360, and moved a low of NT$30.254 before the close.