Driver indicted in Japan tourist's sidewalk crash

Kaohsiung, May 9 (CNA) A driver who fatally struck a 61-year-old Japanese tourist on a sidewalk in Kaohsiung in March was indicted for negligent homicide on Friday, prosecutors said.

According to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office, the incident occurred on March 15, when the suspect's small truck veered onto the sidewalk at the Zhonghua-Wufu roundabout and hit the woman, who was visiting Taiwan with her son.

The Japanese national sustained critical injuries and died in early April after 16 days in the hospital. Prosecutors and a forensic examiner conducted an autopsy at Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and issued a bilingual death certificate.

According to local media, police at the scene administered a breathalyzer test to the 72-year-old driver, surnamed Chang (張), confirming he had no alcohol in his system.

During questioning, Chang claimed he lost control of the vehicle and veered onto the sidewalk after becoming nervous upon seeing a police officer directing traffic at the intersection.