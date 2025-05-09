Taiwan shares close up 1.81%
05/09/2025 01:47 PM
Taipei, May 9 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 371.64 points, or 1.81 percent, at 20,915.04 Friday on turnover of NT$293.51 billion (US$9.68 billion).
