Land hermit crab research proves Taiping Island a fruitful habitat

Taipei, May 3 (CNA) A study conducted on Taiwan-controlled Taiping Island concluded that the South China Sea island remains an optimal habitat for land hermit crabs, according to the National Academy of Marine Research (NAMR).

NAMR highlighted the conclusion in a Friday press release, indicating that the research was conducted on Taiping Island in 2024.

Specifically, NAMR researchers collected hermit crab specimens in the dry season of March and also the wet season in July.

Through DNA analysis of the samples collected, NAMR said Taiping Island is populated by three dominant terrestrial hermit crab species -- Coenobita rugosus, Coenobita brevimanus and Coenobita perlatus, with C. rugosus being the dominant group.

The land hermit crab Coenobita brevimanus. Photo courtesy of the National Academy of Marine Research

The NAMR research indicates that over 90 percent of hermit crabs on the island reside within natural conch shells, specifically turban snail shells, rather than land snail shells or human litter.

The statistic reveals that the island has an abundance of conch resources that provide a fruitful natural habitat for hermit crabs.

The NAMR explained that a 2024 report by academics from other countries found that of the 17 known terrestrial hermit crab species in the world, 10 have been found to adopt human litter as a mobile shelter.

According to Professor Chiu Yuh-wen (邱郁文) of National Chiayi University Department of Biological Resources, the population of conch shells for hermit crabs has drastically decreased in recent years due to over conch fishing by humans.

As a result, hermit crabs have resorted to adopting giant African land snail shells and even human litter as their cover, Chiu said, adding that as land snail shells are considerably lighter and thinner than conch shells, they provide less defensive functionality for hermit crabs.

As the Taiwan-controlled Dongsha Islands in the South China Sea lack the coral habitats required for conch species, the hermit crabs there for example, have been found living in land snail shells, Chiu added.

Conversely, the abundance of conch shells on Taiping Island means that of almost 600 C. rugosus hermit crabs collected, 81 percent resided in sturdy turban snail shells while 13 percent adopted other kinds of conch shells.

Only 6 percent of Taiping Island hermit crabs have resorted to taking on land snail shells while no specimens were found to be using human litter, he said, which proves Taiping Island's rich resources.

The land hermit crab Coenobita perlatus. Photo courtesy of the National Academy of Marine Research

NAMR President Chen Chung-ling (陳璋玲) revealed that due to the great distance between Taiwan proper and Taiping Island, the academy established a research station there at the end of 2021.

Thanks to funding from Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council and continued support from the nation's Coast Guard Administration, NAMR has been able to engage in natural habitat research on the island, Chen said.

NAMR has also shared its findings with domestic and foreign academics to establish the Taiping Island station as a center for marine life research in the South China Sea, Chen said.