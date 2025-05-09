4 more Indonesians sentenced over Changhua martial arts clash

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 9 (CNA) Four more Indonesian nationals have been sentenced for their roles in a violent clash between rival martial arts groups in Changhua County, following an 11.5-year prison term handed to the main suspect, according to a ruling released Friday by the Taiwan Changhua District Court.

Under the ruling, four members of the IKSPI martial arts group -- composed of Indonesian migrant workers -- were sentenced to prison terms ranging from three to seven months and will be deported after completing their sentences. The verdict is subject to appeal.

Under the ruling, four members of the IKSPI martial arts-practicing group -- made of Indonesian migrant workers -- were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 3 to 7 months and will be deported after completing their sentences. The verdict is subject to appeal.

According to the court ruling, on Sept. 2, 2023, more than 70 members of the IKSPI group -- armed with weapons such as expandable batons and sickles -- gathered near the Changhua train station to confront members of the PSHT group, which is also composed of Indonesian migrant workers.

The two groups had been involved in an online dispute related to martial arts and had agreed to hold talks in Changhua. Initially, 29 Indonesian nationals were arrested, with 15 ultimately identified as suspects.

Police arrest those involved in the 2023 clash. Photo courtesy of local authorities

During the confrontation, a bystander named Ario Eko Cahyono, also an Indonesian national, was mistakenly identified as a rival and beaten by IKSPI member Kumaedi, resulting in multiple lacerations.

Kumaedi was sentenced to seven months in prison for assault and participating in a violent public gathering, while the three others received sentences ranging from 3 to 4 months.

Previously, main defendant Rivan Antony Putra Hutafea, who belongs to IKSPI, fatally stabbed a PSHT member man during the same incident.

Rivan Antony Putra Hutafea was initially sentenced to 12 years and 6 months for murder last year. However, the Taichung branch of the High Court recently reduced the charge on appeal to manslaughter, sentencing him to 11 years and 6 months, after taking into account that the suspect had stabbed the victim only one time and had not intended to take his life.

The ruling is final, and Rivan Antony Putra Hutafea will be deported after completing his sentence.