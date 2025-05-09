Focus Taiwan App
Famous 'meat-shaped stone' on display at new NPM exhibition in Penghu

05/09/2025 07:59 PM
Penghu County Magistrate Chen Kuang-fu (fifth right), Penghu officials and representatives of the National Palace Museum pose together on Friday to promote the upcoming "Pearls of the Great Voyages" exhibition. CNA photo May 9, 2025
Penghu County Magistrate Chen Kuang-fu (fifth right), Penghu officials and representatives of the National Palace Museum pose together on Friday to promote the upcoming "Pearls of the Great Voyages" exhibition. CNA photo May 9, 2025

Penghu, May 9 (CNA) The iconic Republic of China (Taiwan) "meat-shaped stone" is making its debut in Penghu County as part of a new National Palace Museum (NPM) exhibition which opens on May 17 and will run until Aug. 17 at the Penghu Living Museum.

Titled "Pearls of the Great Voyages," the exhibition is a collaboration between the NPM and Penghu County Government. It marks the first stop for the museum's "National Treasures on Tour" series, celebrating the institution's 100th anniversary since it was established in Beijing, China.

National Palace Museum artifacts are sent to Penghu County to get ready for the upcoming "Pearls of the Great Voyages" exhibition. CNA photo May 9, 2025
National Palace Museum artifacts are sent to Penghu County to get ready for the upcoming "Pearls of the Great Voyages" exhibition. CNA photo May 9, 2025

Alongside the meat-shaped stone, the show features 14 other treasured artifacts and historical documents, including a Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) Chicken Cup and a Qianlong-era (1711-1799) right-spiraling conch, organizers said.

The exhibition also incorporates local underwater archaeological discoveries to spotlight Penghu's historical role as a maritime hub during the Age of Exploration, they said.

Admission is free for Penghu residents.

(By Chen Chi-ching and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/AW

