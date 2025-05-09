Famous 'meat-shaped stone' on display at new NPM exhibition in Penghu
Penghu, May 9 (CNA) The iconic Republic of China (Taiwan) "meat-shaped stone" is making its debut in Penghu County as part of a new National Palace Museum (NPM) exhibition which opens on May 17 and will run until Aug. 17 at the Penghu Living Museum.
Titled "Pearls of the Great Voyages," the exhibition is a collaboration between the NPM and Penghu County Government. It marks the first stop for the museum's "National Treasures on Tour" series, celebrating the institution's 100th anniversary since it was established in Beijing, China.
Alongside the meat-shaped stone, the show features 14 other treasured artifacts and historical documents, including a Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) Chicken Cup and a Qianlong-era (1711-1799) right-spiraling conch, organizers said.
The exhibition also incorporates local underwater archaeological discoveries to spotlight Penghu's historical role as a maritime hub during the Age of Exploration, they said.
Admission is free for Penghu residents.
