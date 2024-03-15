Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan headline news

03/15/2024 10:33 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Before leaving office, President Tsai opens dialogue with opposition leaders

@China Times: Taiwan, China join hands in search mission in wake of Chinese fishing boat sinking off Kinmen

@Liberty Times: Four retired military officers indicted in China espionage case

@Economic Daily News: Three scenarios possible for central bank's policymaking meeting

@Commercial Times: Central bank head warns power rate hike could fuel inflation expectations

@Taipei Times: Taiwan, China search for missing crew

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.216