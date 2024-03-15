Taiwan headline news
03/15/2024 10:33 AM
Taipei, March 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Before leaving office, President Tsai opens dialogue with opposition leaders
@China Times: Taiwan, China join hands in search mission in wake of Chinese fishing boat sinking off Kinmen
@Liberty Times: Four retired military officers indicted in China espionage case
@Economic Daily News: Three scenarios possible for central bank's policymaking meeting
@Commercial Times: Central bank head warns power rate hike could fuel inflation expectations
@Taipei Times: Taiwan, China search for missing crew
