To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Before leaving office, President Tsai opens dialogue with opposition leaders

@China Times: Taiwan, China join hands in search mission in wake of Chinese fishing boat sinking off Kinmen

@Liberty Times: Four retired military officers indicted in China espionage case

@Economic Daily News: Three scenarios possible for central bank's policymaking meeting

@Commercial Times: Central bank head warns power rate hike could fuel inflation expectations

@Taipei Times: Taiwan, China search for missing crew

Enditem/ls