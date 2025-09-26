Taiwan's pavilion wins bronze at World Expolympics

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 26 (CNA) A pavilion curated by Taiwan's Tamayama Digital Tech Co., Ltd. for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, Japan, has won a bronze award at the World Expolympics.

The Tech World Pavilion's "Life Theater" received a bronze trophy in the Best Exhibit/Display category during a ceremony held Tuesday at the USA Pavilion, the Taiwanese pavilion said in a statement.

The Life Theater, in the pavilion's first exhibition area, features visual and audio effects produced by 560 interactive installations and a giant projection screen, the organizers said.

In addition, the Taiwanese pavilion was named a finalist in three other categories -- Best Detail or Element, Director's Choice and People's Choice -- tying the American and Italian pavilions with four nominations. The Saudi Arabian and Spanish pavilions led the field with six, followed by Singapore and the Czech Republic with five each.

Felix Chiu, executive vice president of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council. Photo courtesy of TECH WORLD

Felix Chiu (邱揮立), executive vice president of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), said the result reflected the "infinite creativity and sweat" invested by the team.

Chiu said the pavilion has attracted nearly 1 million visitors since opening in mid-April, showing the team's efforts are paying off.