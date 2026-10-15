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Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) of the Kuomintang (KMT) and his challenger, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Puma Shen (沈伯洋), agreed Thursday to hold their first televised debate on Oct. 31.

The debate will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. that day at the TVBS studio, TVBS and SET News, the event's co-hosts, said in a joint statement following a meeting attended by representatives of both campaigns.

The debate format will include opening statements, cross-examination between the candidates, questions from the media and closing statements, the hosts said.

Wu Szu-yao (吳思瑤), a DPP lawmaker and campaign manager for Shen, said the two sides had differing views on the date and time, although Shen's campaign remains flexible.

Wu said her side had also proposed holding more debates, but Chiang's campaign did not respond favorably to the proposal.

KMT Legislator Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強), representing Chiang, said Chiang's campaign is open to holding more debates and has accepted invitations from other media outlets.

The debate date coincides with this year's Taipei Pride march, which is scheduled to begin at 2:05 p.m. at Taipei City Hall Square and pass through the commercial area in Taipei's eastern district, following a rally starting at noon.

Wu said Shen will take part in the march, while Lo said Chiang will also join the event, as both have done in previous years.