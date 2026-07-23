China Thai festival demands show fear of Taiwan's soft power: Minister

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Taipei, July 23 (CNA) China fears Taiwan's cultural influence, Culture Minister Li Yuan (李遠) said Thursday, after organizers of a Taiwanese film festival in Thailand reportedly came under pressure from people claiming to represent the Chinese Embassy to remove the Ministry of Culture's logo from promotional materials.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2026 Comic Exhibition in Taipei, Li thanked the Thai organizers for refusing to remove the logo, saying the incident showed Beijing was "using every possible means" to suppress Taiwan internationally and is scared of the nation's soft power.

"Culture is very powerful," Li said. "China is very afraid of Taiwan's cultural strength."

He said the festival showcases Taiwan's cultural diversity, featuring Ang Lee's (李安) classics "Pushing Hands" (推手) and "The Wedding Banquet" (囍宴), alongside documentaries and newer Taiwanese productions such as "The Waves Will Carry Us" (人生海海) and "La Paloma" (傳奇女伶高菊花).

Li said China fears Taiwan's cultural output because it reflects freedom and diversity, with films, documentaries, comics, picture books and literature addressing subjects that cannot be explored in China.

He also highlighted the growing international reach of Taiwan's comics industry, saying more works are being translated into foreign languages, while Taiwanese comics draw on both Japanese manga and European styles and tackle themes ranging from history and literary adaptations to LGBTQ issues.

Li's remarks came after Thai English-language outlet Khaosod English reported that days before the festival opened in Bangkok on Wednesday, people identifying themselves as Chinese Embassy officials called and later visited two cinemas hosting the event, demanding the removal of the Ministry of Culture's logo.

The Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand Peter Lan speaks at the opening ceremony of the Taiwan Documentary & Film Festival in Thailand 2026 at House Samyan cinema in Bangkok on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Thailand

According to the report, Thida Plitpholkarnpim, head of the Documentary Club, which co-organized the festival, said a caller speaking Thai with a Chinese accent became threatening after she refused the request, while another embassy official visited one of the cinemas the following day to repeat the demand.

Thida said it was the first alleged attempt by the Chinese Embassy to interfere with the festival in its eight-year history. China did not respond to Khaosod English's request for comment.

The five-day festival, running July 22-26 in Bangkok and Khon Kaen, is screening 17 Taiwanese films.

Also on Thursday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its representative office in Thailand had closely monitored the incident, remained in close contact with the organizers and would continue to follow developments to safeguard Taiwan's dignity and interests.

The ministry also thanked the organizers for standing firm against what it called China's "improper interference and pressure."