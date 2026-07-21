President Lai offers congratulations after Burnham sworn in

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Taipei, July 21 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Tuesday congratulated Andy Burnham on his appointment as the United Kingdom's new prime minister.

"My sincere congratulations to @andyburnham on his appointment as #UK prime minister!," Lai wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"#Taiwan deeply values the UK's staunch support for peace & stability across the Taiwan Strait, and we look forward to further deepening our robust ties in trade, energy, investment & more," Lai wrote.

After being elected the leader of the Labour Party last week, Burnham succeeded Keir Starmer and officially became the U.K.'s prime minister Monday after he met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

(Sean Lin)Enditem/ls