President Lai offers congratulations after Burnham sworn in
07/21/2026 11:39 AM
Taipei, July 21 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Tuesday congratulated Andy Burnham on his appointment as the United Kingdom's new prime minister.
"My sincere congratulations to @andyburnham on his appointment as #UK prime minister!," Lai wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
"#Taiwan deeply values the UK's staunch support for peace & stability across the Taiwan Strait, and we look forward to further deepening our robust ties in trade, energy, investment & more," Lai wrote.
After being elected the leader of the Labour Party last week, Burnham succeeded Keir Starmer and officially became the U.K.'s prime minister Monday after he met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.
(Sean Lin)Enditem/ls
Latest
- Society
Japanese-run restaurant's expired wagyu earns trio prison terms07/22/2026 09:00 PM
- Business
Taiwan's June jobless rate rises to 3.34% as graduates enter labor market07/22/2026 07:58 PM
- Politics
Mobilization drills to build resilience against China threats: Analysts07/22/2026 07:36 PM
- Society
Limited impact expected as Hualien barrier lake overflows07/22/2026 05:52 PM
- Business
CIER raises Taiwan's 2026 GDP growth forecast to 10.35%07/22/2026 05:33 PM