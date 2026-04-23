U.S. blasts countries as serving China's interests by blocking Lai's flight

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Washington, April 22 (CNA) The United States government on Wednesday criticized the three African countries that revoked overflight clearances for President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) planned trip to Eswatini this week, saying they had yielded to China's political demands.

"These countries are acting at the behest of China by interfering in the safety and dignity of routine travel by Taiwan officials," an unnamed U.S. State Department spokesperson told CNA in an email.

"These countries manage international airspace within their delegated Flight Information Regions, which extend well beyond the sovereign airspace above their territories," the spokesperson said. "This management responsibility exists solely to ensure aviation safety, not to serve as a political tool for Beijing."

The official did not name the countries, but according to Taiwan's Presidential Office, Lai's flight to Eswatini was scheduled to cross airspace managed by the Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar.

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The U.S. State Department spokesperson said the blockage was another example of China "waging its intimidation campaign against Taiwan and Taiwan's supporters around the world, abusing the international civil aviation system, and threatening international peace and prosperity."

"We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue," the spokesperson said, when asked about Washington's view of the factors that caused the suspension of Lai's trip to Eswatini.

The revocation of the overflight clearances was announced Tuesday, less than 24 hours before Lai was scheduled to depart on the five-day visit to Taiwan's sole diplomatic ally in Africa.

According to Taiwan's Presidential Office, the decision to rescind overflight permission was the result of "economic coercion" by China against the Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar.

The Seychelles and Madagascar told the media that they had made the decision independently, but also said they do not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state.

On Wednesday, China's foreign ministry lauded the decisions made by the three African countries, saying that all 53 African countries, with the sole exception of Eswatini, recognize the People's Republic of China and uphold the one-China principle, which holds that Taiwan is "an inalienable part of China's territory."

"China highly commends relevant countries' commitment to the one-China principle, which is fully consistent with international law and basic norms governing international relations," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Commenting on the issue, the United Kingdom's representative to Taiwan, Ruth Bradley-Jones, said Wednesday that decisions about airspace control should not be political.

"Neutral and predictable airspace management is essential to flight safety and to the everyday exchanges that keep the global economy moving," she said in a Facebook post. "Decisions about airspace management should put safety and stability first and should not be made for political ends."

The foreign ministries of two of Taiwan's diplomatic allies, Belize and Paraguay, also expressed concern over the decision.