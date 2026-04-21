TPP slams China over Lai's nixed Eswatini trip; KMT expresses 'regret'

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Taipei, April 21 (CNA) The opposition Taiwan People's Party (TPP) on Tuesday slammed China for allegedly forcing the cancellation of President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) trip to Eswatini, while the Kuomintang (KMT) called the situation "regrettable."

At an impromptu press conference Tuesday, the Presidential Office said three countries -- the Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar -- along Lai's planned flight route to Eswatini had rescinded overflight permission "unexpectedly and without justification."

The Presidential Office said it was forced to suspend the visit, less than a day before Lai was scheduled to depart on a five-day trip to Taiwan's only African ally, due to "economic pressure" by China.

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In response to the announcement, the TPP said it "strongly protested and condemned" China's actions, which it said "seriously trample on our sovereignty and interfere in our internal affairs."

If the CCP continues to "aggressively constrict Taiwan's diplomatic space and intimidate the Taiwanese people," it will only exacerbate tensions in the Taiwan Strait and push the Taiwanese people farther away, the TPP said.

Meanwhile, the larger opposition KMT called the cancellation of Lai's trip "deeply regrettable," and urged Beijing to exercise restraint, "reduce its suppression," and give the Republic of China (Taiwan) government diplomatic space.

In the statement, Yin Nai-ching (尹乃菁), director of the KMT's Culture and Communications Committee, said former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) had promoted a "diplomatic truce" between Beijing and Taipei, which allowed Taiwan to retain 22 diplomatic allies and showed the importance of maintaining cross-strait communication channels.

Under the current and previous DPP-led administrations, Taiwan has lost 10 diplomatic allies, Yin said.

The cancellation of Lai's Eswatini trip was "not connected" to the meeting earlier this month in Beijing between KMT Chairwoman Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平), according to Yin.