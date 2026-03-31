Claims that bullying preceded deputy trade rep's death being probed

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Taipei, March 31 (CNA) Rumors that Taiwan's deputy trade representative Yen Huai-shing (顏慧欣) was a victim of workplace bullying before her death at age 53 this month are being investigated, Yen's former boss, trade representative Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮), said Tuesday.

Asked by reporters about the claims following an appearance at the Legislature, Yang cited remarks by Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) earlier that day, saying "we will wait for the results of the investigation."

Asked how she was feeling, Yang replied that Yen was "the most important person in our office, and we're all very sad."

"During [Yen's] life, we always had very good interactions," she said.

Cho, meanwhile, said on Tuesday that a third-party investigator had been hired to look into the workplace bullying claims and would submit a full report within two months.

News of Yen Huai-shing's death from an unspecified illness on March 12 was made public on March 24, after her funeral, at her family's request.

• Taiwan deputy trade representative Yen Huai-shing dies aged 53

The daughter of former Finance Minister Yen Ching-chang (顏慶章), Yen directed the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research's (CIER) Taiwan WTO and RTA Center before being appointed as deputy head of the Executive Yuan's Office of Trade Negotiations in 2024.

The position put her at the center of trade talks between Taiwan and the United States, up until she took leave for "health reasons" in September 2025 and submitted her resignation at the beginning of March.

Since her death, however, rumors have circulated online that Yen was a victim of workplace bullying and was "excluded" by colleagues at the trade office.

Late last week, the United Daily News published what it claimed to be the text of her resignation letter, in which she complained that her suggestions on trade policy had been ignored or "harshly refuted."

Meanwhile, Premier Cho's plans to posthumously award Yen a meritorious service medal were reportedly declined by her family.

Responding to the alleged refusal, Cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee (李慧芝) said last week that the government will act "according to procedures, and continue to seek the family's understanding."