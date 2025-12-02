Taiwan more than just a 'victim' of Chinese coercion: Hsiao

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) Taiwan is "not just a victim" of Chinese intimidation and coercion, but a proactive partner that can contribute to regional stability and the broader international community, Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said in a recent interview with American podcast host Natalie Winters.

The interview, recorded at the Presidential Office and aired Monday on Bannon's War Room, touched on U.S. concerns that Washington is "stretched too thin" by the wars in Ukraine and Israel as well as rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific. Winters asked Hsiao what she would say to Americans who "fear another foreign commitment," referring to Taiwan.

Hsiao responded that both Taiwanese and Americans want to prevent a war in the Taiwan Strait and stressed that Taiwan has been taking concrete steps to bolster deterrence and defend itself.

"It's important that the American people understand that supporting a strong Taiwan is also part of our shared agenda, our shared interest in sustaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," she said.

I sat down for a rare interview with Taiwan’s Vice President, @Bikhim.



Must-watch insights from a leader operating at the center of where history is shaped every day. pic.twitter.com/tamvQQOFrI — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) December 1, 2025

She emphasized that "the Taiwanese people are not sitting around waiting to be saved," noting that Taiwan's defense budget rose significantly during former President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) eight years in office.

Hsiao added that Taiwan will continue increasing defense spending, not only to procure weapons from the United States but also to expand investments in locally developed systems, such as drones, robotics and AI that can enhance national security.

Beyond military preparedness, Hsiao highlighted Taiwan's role as a responsible member of the international community, citing the country's consistent humanitarian assistance following earthquakes and natural disasters around the world.

"We are not just a victim of coercion and military threats. We are a proactive partner, and we can contribute," she said.

Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (right) participates in a recent recording of the War Room podcast at the Presidential Office with American podcast host Natalie Winters (left). Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

Hsiao also expressed gratitude for U.S. support for joint Taiwan-U.S. defense production and for provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that expand training opportunities for Taiwanese military personnel.

"The Taiwanese will feel greater confidence if we know that we are being trained by the best in the world," she said.

When asked whether she foresaw any scenario in which "American boots would ever be on the ground in Taiwan," Hsiao said Taiwan was pursuing necessary reforms and coordinating closely with partners, arguing that such cooperation helps prevent "that particular scenario from ever happening."