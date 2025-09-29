Legislative speaker back from Japan, voices support for flood victims

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 29 (CNA) People Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) met on a recent trip to Japan expressed concern over the Hualien flood disaster and wished the victims a speedy recovery, he said upon his return Monday.

Japanese from various walks of life and overseas Taiwanese alike brought up Hualien as soon as they met him, Han said, referring to the deadly floods caused by the overflow of the Matai'an Creek barrier lake during Typhoon Ragasa last Tuesday.

They all expressed their condolences and sympathy for the victims, Han told reporters after arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

"You're not alone," Han said to those in Hualien who have victims, noting that people at home and abroad care about them and hope they can recover soon.

During the visit that began Thursday, Han and 11 cross-party lawmakers met key Japanese political figures, including Keiji Furuya, head of the Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council, and Taro Aso, former prime minister and senior advisor to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (left) meets with head of the Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council Keiji Furuya (right) on Thursday. CNA photo Sept. 29, 2025

The delegation also met former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, now leader of Japan's largest opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party, as well as leaders of Japan's three other opposition parties, according to Han.

Han called the trip "fruitful" in strengthening parliamentary ties and highlighted the visit to Taiwan's pavilions at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.