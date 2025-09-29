Donations for Hualien flood relief exceed NT$400 million: MOHW

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 29 (CNA) A dedicated account for private donations for disaster relief following severe flooding in Hualien County has collected more than NT$400 million (US$13.13 million), the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) said Monday.

As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the account had received more than 180,000 donations totaling NT$433,534,219, surpassing 86 percent of the NT$500 million fundraising goal.

In a Facebook post, the MOHW thanked donors for their support.

The funds raised will be used exclusively for disaster-related assistance, emergency medical care, and recovery and reconstruction projects, the ministry said.

According to the Taiwan Foundation for Disaster Relief's website, more than NT$200 million has been donated through ATM transfers and in-person remittances, while 120,000 individual contributions totaling nearly NT$180 million have been made through LINE Pay.

The account will accept donations until Oct. 24.

For those wishing to donate, the MOHW said the account name is Taiwan Foundation for Disaster Relief (財團法人賑災基金會) at the Land Bank of Taiwan Changchun Branch (土地銀行長春分行), with the account number 102-005-201-966.

For overseas transfers, the SWIFT Code is: LBOTTWTP102

Donations can also be made through other channels, including LINE Pay and major convenience store chains.

The ministry said no handling fees will be collected on any donations.

To get a receipt, donors should provide proof of donation, their name, phone number, and mailing address, and send the information by fax to 02-8912-7638 or by email to admin@tf4dr.org.

People who make donations via convenience store kiosks can request a receipt by selecting "Request Donation Receipt" and completing the required information.