Foreign workers join cleanup after flood devastates Hualien

Taipei, Sept. 29 (CNA) A volunteer group consisting primarily of Indonesian construction workers traveled to Guangfu Township in Hualien County on Sunday to clear streets of mud and debris left by floodwaters, providing vital assistance to areas devastated by a barrier lake overflow.

The Matai'an Creek barrier lake overran its dam last Tuesday after Typhoon Ragasa pounded eastern Taiwan with heavy rains. An estimated 60 million tonnes of muddy water rushed downstream into Guangfu Township, covering the streets with thick mud.

Huang Jung-tun (黃榮墩), founder of the NGO Welldoer House, organized the cleanup campaign online, appealing for volunteers.

Around 40 Indonesian workers and 10 Vietnamese workers, who work at construction sites in the country, answered the call, said Tsai I-yang (蔡翼陽), a Welldoer House member. Equipped with only helmets, rainboots and shovels, they gathered at Hualien Station at 5 a.m. and departed for Guangfu.

Volunteers equipped with helmets and shovels line up on a platform at Hualien Station early Sunday morning. Photo courtesy of Welldoer House

Kholis Anwar, one of the Indonesian volunteers who works at an auto repair shop, said he wanted to express solidarity with those affected by the disaster. "I was free today (Sunday), so I made plans to help."

"When I arrived, the roads were still muddy, with some puddles. Most household items on the ground floor had been damaged beyond repair, and mud had poured into the buildings," he added.

Kholis said his interactions with locals were warm. "They were happy [to see us] and did not forget to say 'thank you' to us and give us all a thumbs-up."

Huang said that Welldoer House has routinely distributed aid at fishing ports to migrant workers for nine years. He hopes that these actions can reduce discrimination against migrant workers in Taiwan and increase the public's understanding and appreciation for their contributions to society.

Migrant workers work to remove a thick layer of mud from a street in Guangfu Township, Hualien County Sunday. Photo courtesy of Welldoer House

Migrant workers volunteer to join cleanup efforts in Guangfu Township, Hualien County Sunday in the aftermath of the Matai'an Creek barrier lake overflow. Photo courtesy of Welldoer House