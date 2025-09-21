China Airlines promotes new Taiwan-Phoenix flights at MLB game

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 21 (CNA) Baseball legend Chang Tai-shan (張泰山) and Chen Han-ming (陳漢銘), president of Taiwan-based China Airlines, threw ceremonial first pitches at the Arizona Diamondbacks' home game Saturday (U.S. time) to promote the carrier's direct Taipei-Phoenix flights.

China Airlines will start nonstop flights between Taoyuan International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Dec. 3, 2025, and the carrier used a special Taiwan-themed event at Chase Field in Phoenix to promote the new route.

"It is a great honor to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the D-backs' second annual Taiwanese Heritage Celebration, an event that not only celebrates Taiwan's rich culture but also marks an important milestone for China Airlines and the city of Phoenix," Chen said in the Major League Baseball (MLB) club's statement.

Chang "cemented his legacy as one of Taiwan's all-time greats as a seven-time Taiwan Series champion, three-time Gold Glove winner, 2003 MVP and 1996 Rookie of the Year," the statement said.

The event, held before the Diamondbacks defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3, was hosted by Taiwan's Tourism Administration and sports brand Taroko Sports, the club said.

China Airlines was the second Taiwanese carrier to announce direct flights to Phoenix on July 25 after Starlux Airlines announced it would serve the route on May 21, but Starlux will not begin flights on the route until Jan. 15.

Both airlines will offer three flights a week between Taoyuan and Phoenix.