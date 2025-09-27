Shu Qi wins Best Director Award for 'Girl' at Busan film festival

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 27 (CNA) Taiwanese actress and filmmaker Shu Qi (舒淇) received the Best Director Award for her directorial debut "Girl" (女孩) at the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) on Friday.

At the award ceremony, Shu thanked the film's cast and crew, especially renowned Taiwanese director Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢), for his support.

"I would like to thank Director Hou the most," she said. "Without him, there would not have been this film or this award."

Photo courtesy of Applause

She also expressed gratitude to the film's investors, noting that they supported the project wholeheartedly despite knowing it was an art film.

Finally, Shu emotionally expressed her hope that "all girls who have been hurt can step into a bright future of their own."

"Girl" is a coming-of-age drama that follows an introverted young woman trying to overcome a painful past growing up in a family where she and her mother were victims of domestic violence by her father. Her life begins to change when she meets another girl around her age, whose lively and carefree spirit inspires her.

The film's producer, Yeh Ju-feng (葉如芬), said the recognition at an international film festival demonstrates how Shu has channeled her years of acting experience into a powerful force through her debut as a director.

Yeh added that she felt honored to be part of Shu's debut, thanking the Busan film festival jury and noting that the film's entire cast and crew were thrilled by the recognition.

"Girl" will be released in Taiwan on Oct. 31.