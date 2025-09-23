Taiwan, U.K. sign MOU to boost space industry cooperation

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) The Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the U.K.-based Satellite Applications Catapult (SAC) to expand collaboration on satellite technologies.

Speaking ahead of the signing ceremony in Taipei, Minister of Science and Technology Wu Cheng-wen (吳誠文) said British companies had long worked with TASA in areas ranging from satellite ride-sharing to propulsion, and to precision manufacturing, according to a TASA news release.

Wu, who heads the National Science and Technology Council and also chairs TASA, said Tuesday marked an important milestone for Taiwan and the United Kingdom as both sides would work to build a stronger sector for satellite R&D, applications and industry promotion.

TASA Director-General Wu Jong-shinn (吳宗信) described the five-year MOU as the result of years of trust-building and exchanges with SAC, saying it would pave the way for future joint initiatives.

Founded in 2012, SAC is a U.K. government-backed technology company that helps businesses and researchers develop satellite-based technologies and services.

Meanwhile, SAC Director John Abbott was quoted in the release as saying that the MOU would open new opportunities for businesses in both markets, particularly in in-orbit services and environmental monitoring.

The MOU was signed by Wu Jong-shinn and Abbott during the UK-Taiwan Space Roundtable, which brought together 22 Taiwanese and 10 British enterprises for a business networking session, the release said.

The roundtable was co-hosted by TASA and the British Office Taipei.