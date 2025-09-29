CNA reporter quits amid allegations TPP leader formed paparazzi group

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 29 (CNA) A reporter at Taiwan's state-affiliated Central News Agency (CNA) resigned Monday after a local media report alleged that Taiwan People's Party (TPP) Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) organized and directed a group of paparazzi to track Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politicians and linked the reporter to that group.

CNA, Taiwan's national news agency that publishes in English under its Focus Taiwan banner, said in a statement Monday that it respects Hsieh Hsing-en's (謝幸恩) decision and is processing her resignation according to internal procedures.

The agency added that "whether Hsieh's conduct violated work ethics or company rules will continue to be investigated and clarified by the investigation committee."

Hsieh said in a statement on Monday that she "chose silence" and will not make any further statements "regarding recent misunderstandings and accusations."

"Resignation does not represent failure or concession, but a commitment to media values," she said.

On Friday, news site Mirror Daily, owned by Taiwanese media company Mirror Media, alleged in a report that Huang, who now leads Taiwan's third biggest political party, began forming a paparazzi group in 2022, two years after establishing the Taiwan Anti-corruption and Whistleblower Protection Association (TAWPA).

The group, numbering around half a dozen members, held meetings in an office in Taipei's Da'an District, which Huang "often attended in person," the article said.

Taiwan People's Party leader Huang Kuo-chang. CNA file photo

According to Mirror Daily, Hsieh -- identified in the article as "a reporter surnamed S" -- recruited former journalists experienced in tailing and photography into the group.

The report said the group's first high-profile case took place in late 2022 and involved DPP Taipei mayoral candidate Chen Shih-chung (陳時中).

The report added that in 2023 the group's funding shifted from TAWPA to a company, "Kai-ssu International" (凱思國際), and that chat records showed Huang instructing a paparazzo surnamed Lin to report back to him.

Mirror Daily said four people in the group who allegedly followed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Wang Yi-chuan (王義川) were employed by Kai-ssu International, including a former aide for Huang who was described as handling administrative tasks for the group.

According to the daily, Wang filed a complaint after Kuomintang (KMT) lawmaker Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) posted Facebook photos accusing him of twice running red lights, an allegation Wang later admitted while saying the surveillance by the paparazzi group left him fearful.

CNA said on Friday that when the Mirror Daily report first appeared it immediately suspended Hsieh from news reporting, reassigned her to other duties, and launched a special investigation into possible breaches of professional ethics.

Huang, who has led the TPP since January 1, 2025, has not responded to Mirror Daily's allegations.