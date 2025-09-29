Recovered body in Hualien confirmed as missing farm worker

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 29 (CNA) A body recovered Monday in a small village in Hualien County has been identified as a 64-year-old farm worker surnamed Tsai (蔡), the 18th person confirmed dead after a barrier lake overflowed and severely flooded Guangfu Township.

Rescuers found the body along the riverbank at Kalotong in Guangfu Township, about seven kilometers downstream from the Matai'an Creek barrier lake, which burst on Sept. 23 and triggered massive flooding.

Forensic officers confirmed the victim's identity through palm print records after his fingerprints were too badly damaged by water exposure.

Tsai had been employed at a farm downstream from the barrier lake and was among several residents reported missing following the flooding.

The identification raised the official death toll from the disaster to 18 and cut the number of missing to six, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center (CEOC). The victims have been mostly middle-aged and elderly, ranging from 55 to 100 years old.

Those still unaccounted for include a woman surnamed Chang (張), a gravel pit operator surnamed Huang (黃), retired National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University professor Kao Ming-sheng (高銘盛), a couple surnamed Lin (林) and a resident surnamed Kao (高), the CEOC said.

The flooding, which continues to affect Guangfu Township, has also left 107 people injured, according to the CEOC.