NCCU investigates lecturer's remarks on menstrual leave

Taipei, Sept. 26 (CNA) National Chengchi University (NCCU) is investigating a part-time lecturer who made derogatory comments on Facebook about students taking menstrual leave.

The lecturer, Chu Li-shi (朱立熙), who teaches in the Department of Korean Language and Culture, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday that he felt disgusted after eight students requested menstrual leave that day.

The school's policy states that female students can take one day of menstrual leave per application without providing proof.

Chu accused students of exploiting what he called a loophole, since grades are not impacted, and likened the leave requests to "eight blood-stained sanitary pads coming to my face, which are repulsive."

Chu also wrote that he planned to issue midterm alerts to students who took menstrual leave three times in the first half of the semester.

The NCCU Student Association condemned Chu's remarks on Thursday, saying they could humiliate students and discourage them from taking leave. The association said it had reported the incident to the department and university.

The university said the department director has spoken with Chu and stressed the need for mutual respect between teachers and students.

Screenshots of Chu's post were widely shared online and drew criticism. Chu deleted the post and issued an apology early Friday.