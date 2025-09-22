Heterogeneous integration, silicon photonics focus for semiconductors: Expert

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) Heterogeneous integration and silicon photonics have become the main focus of the global semiconductor industry, according to experts who observed SEMICON Taiwan 2025, which concluded earlier this month.

This year's SEMICON Taiwan highlighted artificial intelligence (AI) applications, which are driving innovations and integration across the semiconductor supply chain -- from advanced chip production processes to IC packaging and testing, smart manufacturing and talent cultivation, Liu Pei-chen (劉佩真), a researcher at the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research's (TIER) Taiwan Industry Economics Database, told CNA over the weekend.

Liu said heterogeneous integration -- the process of combining multiple types of components, such as logic chips, memory, sensors, photonics and radio frequency modules, into a single compact system -- was one of the major themes at this year's show, as the industry works to build more powerful and efficient AI chips by integrating technologies with different functions.

In addition, Liu said traditional electronic signal transmission cannot meet the massive data-processing demands of the AI era, but that silicon photonics can meet those demands.

AI-powered machinery demonstrates the manufacturing of chips at SEMICON Taiwan 2025. CNA photo Sept. 10, 2025

"Heterogeneous integration and silicon photonics have become the critical and strategic technologies of future semiconductor development," Liu said.

"Taiwan is expected to continue to play a key part in these important technologies by taking advantage of its advanced pure play wafer processes and IC assembly and packaging services," she said.

Currently, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the global leader in the pure play wafer business, and ASE Technology Holding Co. holds the top spot in IC packaging and testing.

This year, SEMICON Taiwan reported a record 1,200 exhibitors and more than 100,000 visitors.

According to SEMI, the organizer, SEMICON Taiwan 2026 will take place on Sept 2-4 and is expected to smash the records.