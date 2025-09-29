Taiwan, Ukraine sign pact in Poland to support Ukrainian children

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Warsaw, Sept. 28 (CNA) Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), currently visiting Poland, witnessed the signing of a pact Sunday between Taiwan and Ukraine designed to provide aid for underprivileged Ukrainian children.

Lin, who departed Taipei on Saturday, arrived in Poland on Sunday ahead of his scheduled speech at the Warsaw Security Forum.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed Sunday night between Taiwan's representative to Poland Jeff Liu (劉永健) and Tetiana Badylevych, deputy director of the Kyiv City Center for Social Services for Families, Children and Youth. The agreement aims to help underpriviledged children in the Kyiv area, particularly those who lost their parents during the Russian invasion.

The project, supported by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), will be managed by the Italy-based NGO, WeWorld and the Taiwan-based Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF). It will provide support for the children's mental health, basic necessities, and foster families, according to Taiwan's representative office in Poland.

Several Ukrainian lawmakers, including Mykola Kniazhytskyi, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn and Andrii Lopushanskyi, also witnessed the signing ceremony, the minister said in a Facebook post.

According to MOFA, Lin will address the Warsaw Security Forum on the topic of "Reinvention of Global Democratic Supply Chain."

The forum agenda indicates that Lt. Gen. Hsieh Jih-sheng (謝日升), Deputy Chief of the General Staff for Intelligence at Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense, is also scheduled to speak at the forum, which takes place on Sept. 29 and 30.