Corolla Cup shows 'motorsport culture' revving to go: Toyota chairman

Taichung, Sept. 28 (CNA) Taiwan is well-positioned to develop its own "motorsport culture," Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda said Sunday, the same day the three-round Toyota GAZOO Racing Corolla Cup 2025 concluded in Taichung.

Toyoda, who was at the event in the central Taiwan city, said the enthusiasm of the crowds at the amateur race shows that Taiwanese fans have been "waiting a long time" for opportunities to experience such events.

"In addition to circuit racing, Taiwan can try endurance races and even work with top Japanese teams to take on the world stage," he told reporters.

However, Toyoda emphasized that a sustainable racing culture requires more than just car manufacturers training drivers.

It also depends on social support, better infrastructure, and grassroots programs to develop future talent, he said.

Performance data gathered on racetracks, he added, can also help carmakers design better-performing vehicles.

The third and final round of the Corolla Cup 2025 concluded at the Lihpao Racing Park in Taichung's Houli District on Saturday and Sunday. Earlier rounds took place in May and July.

Twelve non-professional driver competed in the one-spec race organized by Hotai Motor Co., which distributes Toyota vehicles in the Taiwanese market.