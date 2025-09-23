MediaTek launches Dimensity 9500 flagship chip built on TSMC's 3nm process

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 23 (CNA) Taiwan-based smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc. on Monday unveiled its latest flagship 5G Agentic AI chipset, the Dimensity 9500, which uses Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s (TSMC) advanced third-generation 3-nanometer process.

Powered by TSMC's 3nm process, the latest technology the chipmaker started mass production, the Dimensity 9500's ultra core processor achieves up to 55 percent lower power consumption at peak performance, MediaTek said.

In addition, MediaTek said the Dimensity 9500 delivers up to 32 percent higher single-core and 17 percent higher multi-core performance compared to the previous generation.

MediaTek said the Dimensity 9500 is designed to set new standards in on-device AI, console-class gaming, and power efficiency, powering the next wave of flagship 5G smartphones.

"As AI becomes part of everyday life, consumers want devices that feel smarter, faster, and more personal without sacrificing battery life," JC Hsu (徐敬全), corporate senior vice president at MediaTek and general manager of the Wireless Communications Business Unit, said in a statement.

"The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 delivers exactly that: Breakthrough on-device AI, top-tier performance and efficiency, and a full suite of premium experiences that our partners can bring to users around the world," Hsu said.

MediaTek said the first smartphone powered by the Dimensity 9500 is scheduled to hit the market in the fourth quarter of this year, with Chinese brands Vivo and OPPO reportedly planning to launch new phones in October using the new chipset.

Last week, MediaTek said it had adopted TSMC's 2nm process, scheduled to enter mass production in the second half of this year, to build its next flagship system-on-chip (SoC).

The SoC has completed the tape-out stage, in which the final design is sent for manufacturing preparation, and is expected to be available at the end of 2026.

International news media reported the new SoC could be the Dimensity 9600, as part of MediaTek's push to strengthen its global position in cutting-edge semiconductor technologies.