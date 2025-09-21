Taiwan sweeps top four in World Speed Skating Championships marathon

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 21 (CNA) Taiwan won the top four spots in the women's marathon at the World Speed Skating Championships in China on Sunday, with Liu Yi-hsuan (劉懿萱) winning gold.

Shih Pei-yu (施沛妤) took silver, Li Meng-chu (李孟竹) bronze, and Li Chiao-jung (李巧容) fourth in the longest distance race of the championships, which were held in Qinhuangdao City's Beidaihe District in Hebei Province.

Liu finished the 42.195-kilometer race in one hour, eight minutes and 52.844 seconds.

Coach Wang Po-fu (王伯孚) told CNA he had confidence in Liu, a past world marathon champion, but said he had not expected Taiwan to claim the top four places.

Wang said the team skated in line and rotated the lead to limit wind resistance, with Liu accelerating between the final 1,000 and 800 meters to create a decisive gap.

Liu, who previously won gold in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, also competed in the Asian Championships in Jecheon, Korea, in July and the World Games in Chengdu, China, in August.

Taiwan began the Sept. 13-21 championships with a men's 200-meter gold by Kuo Li-yang (郭立陽) and finished with two gold, six silver and five bronze medals.