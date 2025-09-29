Pope prays for victims of typhoon in Taiwan, Asian countries

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 29 (CNA) Pope Leo XIV on Sunday offered prayers for those affected by Typhoon Ragasa, which recently struck Taiwan and other Asian countries, causing severe casualties.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) expressed the nation's gratitude for the gesture on behalf of President Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

The Pope's prayers came toward the end of the Mass for the Jubilee of Catechists, delivered to crowds gathered in St Peter's Square, according to a Vatican Times report.

The Pope specifically mentioned Asia, noting that a "very powerful typhoon" had struck several regions, "in particular the Philippines, the island of Taiwan, the city of Hong Kong, the Guangdong region and Vietnam," the report said.

"I assure the affected populations," the Pope continued, "especially the poorest, of my closeness and my prayers for the victims, the missing, the many displaced families, the countless people who have suffered hardship, as well as the rescue workers and civil authorities."

Typhoon Ragasa hit Taiwan last week, bringing heavy rain and strong winds. As of Sunday, the floods had claimed 17 lives and left seven people missing, scattering mud and debris across a wide area. Most of the dead and missing were reported in Guangfu Township, Hualien County, after floodwaters from the Matai'an Creek Barrier Lake surged into the area.

In response, Foreign Minister Lin thanked Pope Leo XIV for expressing concern over losses caused by Typhoon Ragasa and offering prayers for those affected. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) pledged Monday that it would continue working with Pope Leo XIV to promote related humanitarian assistance.

The Pope previously offered prayers and concrete aid for Taiwan following Typhoon Danas on July 16. The Holy See is Taiwan's only diplomatic ally in Europe, with formal ties established in 1942.

Typhoon Ragasa is the world's most powerful tropical cyclone this year, severely affecting the northernmost portions of Luzon island in the Philippines and impacting Hong Kong, Macau, South China and Vietnam.