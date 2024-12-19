To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, Dec. 18 (CNA) The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), including military articles and training worth up to US$300 million to support Taiwan.

The Senate voted 85 to 14 to approve the legislation, which the Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed on Dec. 11.

The US$895 billion 2025 NDAA will now head to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.

The legislation proposes allowing the U.S. Department of Defense and State to augment Taiwan's anti-armor, uncrewed aerial vehicles, long-range precision weapons, cyberdefense, electronic warfare and counter-electronic warfare capabilities, as well as its integrated air and missile defense systems.

The bill also allows the State Department and Defense Department to provide Taiwan with defense articles and defense services from U.S. inventories to speed up delivery times.

In addition, Washington would be required to replenish stockpiles of foreign partners that provide defense articles to Taiwan.

While the NDAA outlines the U.S. Department of Defense's spending plans, funding for the proposals requires a separate appropriations bill.