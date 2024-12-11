To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, Dec. 10 (CNA) U.S. lawmakers have proposed military articles and training worth up to US$300 million to support Taiwan in the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

At a news conference on Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that the yet-to-be-ratified bill would increase funding for U.S. defense initiatives in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan.

The 2025 NDAA proposes authorizing the U.S. Department of Defense to provide "appropriate assistance" under the "Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative."

A congressional aide told CNA that the scheme was "in part modeled" on an initiative that allowed the United States to purchase defense articles from private enterprises to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Under the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative, the U.S. secretary of defense, with the concurrence of the secretary of state, may support Taiwan's relevant government agencies with anti-armor equipment, radars, drones and long-range precision fires.

Such assistance may also encompass anti-ship missiles, integrated air and missile defense systems, intelligence and surveillance support, as well as training for critical operations.

The proposed NDAA would also allow the defense department to establish a "joint program on military trauma care" with Taiwan.

The program would focus on general trauma care, amputation and amputee care, post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries and any other mental health condition.

A nonbinding Sense of Congress clause in the 2025 NDAA suggests inviting Taiwan's naval forces to the Rim of the Pacific -- the world's largest international maritime warfare exercise led by the U.S. military and participated in by its allies -- in 2025.

The 2025 NDAA also includes another bill -- the "BOLSTER Act" -- that would pave the way for the U.S. and its European counterparts to develop "coordinated plans" in response to Beijing attempting to overthrow Taiwan's government or occupy any of the territory under Taipei's control.

Similar economic measures could also be imposed if the People's Republic of China mounts cyberattacks threatening civilian or military infrastructure in Taiwan or imposes a naval blockade around Taiwan.

The proposed NDAA, finalized by the Senate and House of Representatives on Dec. 7, requires approval from both chambers of the U.S. Congress and will take effect once signed into law by the U.S. president.

The NDAA outlines the annual budget of the U.S. Department of Defense, but the actual allocation requires the passage of a separate appropriations bill.