To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Indonesia's foreign policy unlikely to change under new president: Experts

Jakarta, Oct. 21 (CNA) Indonesia's foreign policy, including its approach to Taiwan, will likely stay unchanged under its new President Prabowo Subianto, experts said on Sunday.

Prabowo, leader of the nationalist Gerindra Party, became Indonesia's eighth president on Sunday after winning 58.59 percent of the popular vote in February's election.

In his inaugural address, Prabowo pledged to address corruption and poverty in the Muslim-majority country of over 280 million people.

"In facing the international world, Indonesia chooses a free and active path, nonaligned," Prabowo, a former general and defense minister, told Indonesia's parliament on Sunday.

Prabowo's address suggested that he would continue Indonesia's policy of independently pursuing the country's national interests without aligning too closely with the United States or China, which scholars believe will also mean continuity in the country's foreign policy toward Taiwan.

Titi Anggraini, a lecturer in constitutional law studies at the University of Indonesia, told CNA that Indonesia's foreign policy under Prabowo, including its approach to Taiwan, is unlikely to differ significantly from that of his predecessor, Joko Widodo.

"Observing Prabowo's speech during the inauguration, Prabowo emphasized the issue of free and active politics, also his support for the independence of Palestine, so I predict that foreign policy will not change much under Prabowo's administration," Titi said, adding that this included the "issue of relations between Indonesia and Taiwan."

Indonesia's new President Prabowo Subianto announces the members of his new Cabinet Sunday evening. Photo courtesy of the Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia Oct. 20, 2024

Ratih Kabinawa, an adjunct research fellow at the University of Western Australia's School of Social Sciences, told CNA that "there won't be any significant change regarding diplomatic recognition" for Taiwan.

Despite the two countries' lack of formal diplomatic relations, which has been the case since 1950, Taiwan will nonetheless be "an important country" under Prabowo's leadership for several reasons, Ratih said.

Prabowo's appointment of Budi Santoso, the former head of Jakarta's de facto embassy in Taipei, as Indonesia's trade minister indicates that Taiwan is a "significant trade and economic partner," Ratih said.

The Australia-based scholar also suggested that Taiwan's extensive population of Indonesian migrant workers -- more than 280,000 according to Taiwan's Ministry of Labor in 2024 -- will also continue to be a factor in Indonesia's foreign policy approach to Taiwan.

Ratih also said, without elaborating, that the Prabowo family's "past encounter with Taiwan" has "made him familiar with Taiwan's issues."

Eddy Soeparno, then vice chairman and spokesperson for Prabowo's election campaign, told CNA in February that despite lacking formal diplomatic relations, Taiwan and Indonesia had a "very good" relationship, with mutual ties in trade, investment, education and tourism.

Indonesia was Taiwan's 13th-largest trading partner in 2023, while Taiwan was Indonesia's 17th-largest trading partner, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.